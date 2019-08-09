American International Group (AIG) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $88.02 Million as Stock Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered T (TMUS) Stake by $163.59 Million; Stock Rose

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 42.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83B, down from 44.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69M shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 72.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 907,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 3.02 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase reported 0.02% stake. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc stated it has 187,940 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nwi Mgmt Lp invested in 810,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 58,889 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.18% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 586,162 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 452,559 shares. Da Davidson owns 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, New York-based fund reported 5.93M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.80M shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma invested 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $883.45 million for 18.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08 million shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $141.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 77,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,435 shares. Goelzer Inc holds 0.45% or 110,193 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.48% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.84% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Paragon holds 0.19% or 7,180 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Management Limited Company has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Buckhead Limited Com has 0.97% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 72,112 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 541,614 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 350 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.11M shares. 35,321 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 758,424 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 362,802 shares to 11.91M shares, valued at $103.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 5.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.