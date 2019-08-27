American International Group (AIG) Position Upped by Private Bank & Trust Co; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $450,000

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 825,036 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,649 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.92% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 53,121 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 147,657 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 212,844 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company reported 42,700 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 22,615 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Laurion Management LP holds 4,772 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 684,360 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 61,941 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Com accumulated 38,015 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 151,234 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Polen Cap Limited Liability holds 3.93% or 14.01 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,512 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Skba Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.46% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cls reported 0% stake. Consulta Limited invested in 5.34% or 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,772 shares. Uss Inv Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 209,400 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisor Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 22,180 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 103 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 807,131 shares. Intact Investment Management holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Llc has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 205,392 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 14,097 shares.