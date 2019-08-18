American International Group (AIG) Market Value Rose While Rock Point Advisors Increased by $656,610 Its Stake; Holder Resolution Capital LTD Upped Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING

