American International Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Stake; Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 271,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 264,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust accumulated 70 shares. Thornburg Management accumulated 0.09% or 76,750 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sands Cap Lc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Jennison Associates Llc invested 0.82% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 140 are held by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Cambridge Co reported 8,179 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.14% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,690 shares. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 5,671 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 478,279 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 199,600 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,765 shares to 83,835 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,974 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.