American International Group (AIG) Holding Maintained by Rock Point Advisors Llc; American Investment Services Has Increased Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares to 13,954 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,966 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.