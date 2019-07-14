American International Group (AIG) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Its Position by $301,000; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Position by $202.93 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 96,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 445,160 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47M for 16.59 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Ltd Co has 151,603 shares. Edgepoint Grp Inc Inc holds 4.51% or 3.12M shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2.67M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 14,200 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 202,281 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 10,407 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Guggenheim Lc holds 2,847 shares. York Cap Global Advsrs Ltd Com has 5.63% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parametric Assoc Lc reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 39,178 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 485,290 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $204.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 374,900 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basf Ag Adr (BASFY) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).