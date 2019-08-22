American International Group (AIG) Holder Calamos Advisors Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Position as Share Value Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 15,634 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 985,154 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.42M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 110,725 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Lc holds 0.63% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 100,000 shares. Fil Limited has 305,999 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.04% or 8,800 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 100 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 45,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 28,937 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company. Fmr Limited Liability owns 112,815 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Communication Inc has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Invesco Ltd reported 19,712 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 10,000 shares. De Burlo Grp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 33,700 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 6.79% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 42,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,734 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.54 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company. Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Uss Invest Management Limited holds 0.1% or 209,400 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 13 are held by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 35,321 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 169,152 shares. Comm Bankshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,546 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. 239,450 were reported by Edgar Lomax Company Va. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 13,477 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Deprince Race Zollo holds 716,414 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,393 shares to 517,018 shares, valued at $127.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Call) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

