American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

This is a contrast between American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent 24 6.89 N/A 0.11 212.37 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 121 12.14 N/A 2.78 44.68

Table 1 demonstrates American Homes 4 Rent and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Homes 4 Rent’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.6% 0.4% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means American Homes 4 Rent’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of American Homes 4 Rent is $28, with potential upside of 10.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92%

For the past year American Homes 4 Rent was less bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats American Homes 4 Rent on 8 of the 10 factors.