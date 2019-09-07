American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

This is a contrast between American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Homes 4 Rent
|24
|6.89
|N/A
|0.11
|212.37
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|121
|12.14
|N/A
|2.78
|44.68
Table 1 demonstrates American Homes 4 Rent and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Homes 4 Rent’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|19.1%
|5.5%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.63 beta means American Homes 4 Rent’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of American Homes 4 Rent is $28, with potential upside of 10.89%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Homes 4 Rent
|-3.35%
|-0.86%
|1.38%
|10.55%
|10.3%
|21.96%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.56%
|1.69%
|5.92%
|19.33%
|38.41%
|27.92%
For the past year American Homes 4 Rent was less bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats American Homes 4 Rent on 8 of the 10 factors.
