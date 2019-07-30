American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Homes 4 Rent
|23
|6.90
|N/A
|0.11
|209.39
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.45
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Homes 4 Rent’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 11.11%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 90.7% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors while 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Homes 4 Rent
|1.44%
|1.1%
|4.97%
|16.33%
|16.21%
|20.25%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.19%
|0.97%
|0.93%
|1.81%
|2.17%
|2.57%
For the past year American Homes 4 Rent’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
American Homes 4 Rent beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.
