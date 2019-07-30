American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent 23 6.90 N/A 0.11 209.39 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.45 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

American Homes 4 Rent and AGNC Investment Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

American Homes 4 Rent’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 11.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors while 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent 1.44% 1.1% 4.97% 16.33% 16.21% 20.25% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.19% 0.97% 0.93% 1.81% 2.17% 2.57%

For the past year American Homes 4 Rent’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.