American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $897,351

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 141,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.87M, up from 922,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 149,867 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 15,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 18,973 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 34,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 1.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

