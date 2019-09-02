American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shareholder Security Capital Research & Management Has Lifted Stake by $7.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $338,884 as Market Valuation Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71 million, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 76,960 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $76.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 36,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,475 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

