American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Its Stake by $15.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stock Value Declined, Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Its Stake

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 972,976 shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 652,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.20M, up from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 2.41 million shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 246,849 shares to 13.35M shares, valued at $1.97B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.04M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 110,938 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited owns 495,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 136,718 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 201,618 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 284,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 290 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 12,763 shares. Fil has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. 294,803 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Alps holds 0% or 13,422 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 462,446 shares.

