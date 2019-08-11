American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose While Grs Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Communication Select by 33,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Co Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 878,517 shares. Bailard reported 0.72% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 300,526 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 1,264 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Llc reported 23,723 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,843 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). American Natl Insur Tx owns 124,730 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,722 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Com invested in 89,278 shares. First Bancorp Tru stated it has 1,324 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.