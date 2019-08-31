American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose While Grs Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.41 Million; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902 as Stock Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.57 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc holds 48 shares. Automobile Association reported 39,402 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 73,443 shares. Moreover, Grs Advsr has 4.94% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 370,755 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 203,837 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated holds 166,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa has 2.55M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 517,765 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 223,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 742,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.22% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 380,328 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 20.23M shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 267,034 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 125,129 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.17 million shares. Fdx invested in 26,716 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 10,317 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,522 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 28,888 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 167,584 shares. 135,132 are owned by Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 9.42M shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

