American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Grs Advisors Lowered Stake by $3.41 Million as Valuation Rose; Rbf Capital Position in Starrett L S Co (SCX) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.33M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Starrett L S Co (SCX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 70,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 201,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 131,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Starrett L S Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 5,682 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 35,091 shares to 44,909 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,600 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).