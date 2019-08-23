American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Grs Advisors Has Cut Stake; Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) by $454,300 as Share Value Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 289,846 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 2.23M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Heartland Advisors Inc owns 588,003 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.14M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited owns 495,571 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 103 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership accumulated 2.00M shares. 492,568 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.22% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 10,785 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 122,892 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.07% or 14.03 million shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 497,703 shares or 1% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank reported 485,317 shares. Strs Ohio holds 370,805 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.21% or 72,601 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 365,938 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.