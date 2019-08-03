American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Boston Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Schaller Investment Group Lowered Stake in Yelp (YELP) by $2.55 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 960,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.33 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 839,604 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 25,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.50 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 143,864 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 17,013 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1.38M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 83,469 shares. 338,908 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 2.37M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 13,003 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $80,821 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L had sold 2,000 shares worth $75,960 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27 million for 73.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 43,563 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $40.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 861,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Ltd Liability Company holds 1% or 497,703 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware holds 0.09% or 25,442 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0.01% or 162,323 shares. Boston Partners reported 3.05 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 4.08M shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 590,940 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 61,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 586,057 shares. Parametric Port holds 0.01% or 402,061 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp owns 31,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,125 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 13,005 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 273,701 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.