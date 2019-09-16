American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Residential company, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.60% 0.40% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent N/A 24 212.37 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

American Homes 4 Rent has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio American Homes 4 Rent is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

With consensus target price of $28, American Homes 4 Rent has a potential upside of 13.73%. The potential upside of the peers is 56.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year American Homes 4 Rent’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, American Homes 4 Rent’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to American Homes 4 Rent’s competitors.