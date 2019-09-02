American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.60% 0.40% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent N/A 24 212.37 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

American Homes 4 Rent has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average target price of $28, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. The potential upside of the competitors is 48.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Homes 4 Rent and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year American Homes 4 Rent’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

American Homes 4 Rent is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, American Homes 4 Rent’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to American Homes 4 Rent’s competitors.