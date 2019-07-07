American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent 23 6.88 N/A 0.11 209.39 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 18 -163.46 N/A 2.75 6.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Homes 4 Rent and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American Homes 4 Rent. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Homes 4 Rent is presently more expensive than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

American Homes 4 Rent’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 11.46% for American Homes 4 Rent with consensus target price of $28. Competitively the consensus target price of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is $18.5, which is potential 16.79% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation looks more robust than American Homes 4 Rent as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Homes 4 Rent and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 60.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent 1.44% 1.1% 4.97% 16.33% 16.21% 20.25% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54%

For the past year American Homes 4 Rent has 20.25% stronger performance while Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -1.54% weaker performance.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.