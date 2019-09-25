American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Position by $2.29 Million; Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 49,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.22M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 4.71 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 12/03/2018 – BP WHITING INDIANA REFINERY RESTARTS BLENDING OIL UNIT; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 62,674 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.74 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 4,697 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Putnam Invests Lc reported 56,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana accumulated 0.14% or 28,441 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 82,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealthquest Corp invested in 343,365 shares or 13.29% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 118,868 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 92,157 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 35,019 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co holds 0.01% or 8,172 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 150 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 8,526 shares to 122,674 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 70,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).