American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose While Hengehold Capital Management Decreased Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $538,182

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 179,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 186,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, down from 365,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 902,693 shares traded or 130.98% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 257,938 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $520.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 79,062 shares to 311,751 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.