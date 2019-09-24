American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose While Wealthquest Lowered Its Stake by $5.08 Million; Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $532,370; Market Value Declined

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 24,761 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG)

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 561,744 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,967 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $114.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia holds 1.58% or 932,402 shares. 11,734 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Management. Cutler Investment Counsel holds 73,252 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne has 264,604 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 650,053 shares. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 93,905 shares. 4,722 are owned by Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi. Community Bank Na stated it has 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gateway Advisory Lc invested in 0.12% or 3,469 shares. Grace White Incorporated Ny owns 40,800 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Papp L Roy & Associates has invested 2.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 34,173 are held by City Com. Washington Company invested in 0.95% or 124,660 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,862 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.25 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 78,776 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 2,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 70,496 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Limited owns 8,172 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.40M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Gp owns 138,475 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 14,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 12,200 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 15,023 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,587 shares to 156,970 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).