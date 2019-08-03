American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Holding by $11.57 Million; Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Share Price Declined

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 239,534 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs reported 12,732 shares. 10,587 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 722,214 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 100 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc stated it has 2.46M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,273 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 21,756 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 1.3% or 226,856 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 292,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 16 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Lord Abbett & owns 66,700 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 34,665 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 61,142 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 1.47% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.27M for 12.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,058 were accumulated by Burney Com. Forte Capital Adv holds 23,881 shares. Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,574 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated has 1.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 61,075 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 19,101 shares. World Investors holds 31.33M shares. Advsr Incorporated Ok owns 1.49 million shares or 12.9% of their US portfolio. 22.49M were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc. Birinyi owns 29,250 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D L Carlson Inv Group owns 40,558 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 39,851 shares. Holowesko holds 12.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.99 million shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 15,126 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Management invested in 1.83% or 79,309 shares.