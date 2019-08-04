American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Its Position; Jana Partners Has Cut Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $53.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 239,534 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 345,908 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 18.05 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Launch of American Premium Branded CBD Products with Former NFL Player Jack Brewer – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Upland Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interpublic Names Andy Polansky Chairman & CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ancora Advisors Lc owns 7,757 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.16% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 56,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 4 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 31,689 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 258,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 39,425 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 140,985 shares. 227,334 are held by Morgan Stanley. Swiss Bancshares reported 46,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 14,682 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 1.47% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.27 million for 12.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.50% negative EPS growth.