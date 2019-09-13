American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder Wealthquest Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.08 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $408,453 as Market Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 2,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 34,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 411,059 shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 600 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.08% or 481,131 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc has 4,026 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 12,200 shares. Ameritas Incorporated reported 0.1% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,154 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 36,122 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 170,834 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Eulav Asset has invested 0.48% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,841 shares.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 22,155 shares to 726,020 shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 110,835 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Incorporated owns 19,612 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 44,286 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Synovus accumulated 0.28% or 108,275 shares. 21,925 were reported by Reliant Management Ltd Liability Corp. 150,159 are held by First Long Island Investors Ltd. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wafra stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stearns Svcs Group holds 0.18% or 5,716 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs owns 59,134 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability reported 5.23% stake. Mirador Cap Prns Lp reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). International Sarl accumulated 2.17% or 89,890 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 1.19M shares. Leuthold Gru Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,219 shares.