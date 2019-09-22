American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $496,638 as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Raised Stake

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 437,685 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 8,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.79M, up from 86,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,708 shares to 9,022 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,219 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magellan Asset Limited holds 6.99% or 12.27 million shares in its portfolio. Maple Mgmt Inc reported 87,668 shares. 32,962 were accumulated by City Trust Fl. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 404,493 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Smith & Howard Wealth Limited invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,876 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,095 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.65% or 181,000 shares. Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,618 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 0.68% stake. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviva Plc invested in 2.08 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 24,274 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 173,526 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $520.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,498 shares to 403,162 shares, valued at $43.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 30,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.