American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.29 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Has Raised by East Coast Asset Management Llc

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 179,306 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 0.37% or 6,580 shares. Field And Main Bank holds 0.04% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.1% or 13,540 shares. Founders Financial invested in 2,752 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 780 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 5,508 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Provident Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,975 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 191,946 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 32,904 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,635 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc reported 2,080 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 393,345 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 3,475 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 59,720 shares to 73,938 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 525,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,070 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.44M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Nomura Asset Limited invested in 17,655 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.22% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 16,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 36,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,561 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Prelude Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 13,817 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 18,470 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 1,428 shares.