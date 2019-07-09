American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Position by $11.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Partner Investment Management LP Cut Holding in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) by $383,952

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 228,075 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 153,523 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Stiffening With Aging and Hypertensive Heart Disease (LVH); 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dietary Nitrate on Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors; 27/03/2018 – lnflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk Due to Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo Gets FDA Nod for Radius PPG, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc reported 188,111 shares stake. 37,116 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,950 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Eagle Asset owns 36,120 shares. 216,700 were reported by Gabelli Funds Llc. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 4,470 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 157,856 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 13,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 11,952 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 263.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: A Cluster Of Insider Purchases At Lions Gate Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFGlobal ProposesTerms For $118 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Progressive Stock Isnâ€™t Worth a Look Without a Catalyst – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner sells $15M in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.24% or 85,200 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated stated it has 2,854 shares. Amer Finance Grp Incorporated 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan accumulated 2.69M shares. Burney Company invested in 58,871 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Massachusetts Ser Com Ma invested in 21,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 115,142 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.02% or 191,694 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 136,604 shares. Sit Investment Associates invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,907 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 91,847 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Co holds 12,732 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.