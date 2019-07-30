American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Stake by $11.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 279,342 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 1.01% stake. Elkhorn Partners Partnership holds 0.77% or 6,733 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 1,219 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. Alabama-based First Natl Bank has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colonial stated it has 128,274 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.40 million shares or 2.56% of the stock. Stellar Capital Mngmt Llc owns 4,063 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Inc Limited reported 3.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson Co Limited reported 96,109 shares stake. Park Natl Oh reported 258,599 shares stake. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 11.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 216,128 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 5.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Financial Corp owns 41,409 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP reported 10,587 shares stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 7,700 are held by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% stake. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Company owns 1,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited reported 17,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 14,292 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp holds 5,841 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 150,787 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Earnest Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 35 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.02% or 65,113 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 461,811 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% or 135,771 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 1.47% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.28M for 12.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

