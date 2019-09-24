American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Gradient Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.30 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 72,841 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 268.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,785 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 1,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $289.86. About 744,993 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Llc holds 0.03% or 7,702 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 921 shares. Clark Management Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,452 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il reported 6,020 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Mngmt invested in 1,300 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 56,050 shares. Hartford Invest Communications has 53,600 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 1.14M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 35,108 shares. First Utd National Bank & Trust holds 0.39% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,867 shares. Friess Associates Lc accumulated 74,210 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.5% or 332,486 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 17,336 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has 87,627 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 342,918 shares to 588 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.4% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Raymond James Advsrs holds 4,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 15,865 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 82,635 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Uss Inv Limited owns 366,700 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 70,496 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 102,206 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 13,647 shares. State Street holds 3.00 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 225 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 865,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.37 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.