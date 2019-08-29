American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Stake by $431,200

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 69,700 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 25,722 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 21,289 shares stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 28,650 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 43,878 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 62,148 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 38,930 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 24,936 shares stake. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). First Interstate Bancshares, a Montana-based fund reported 60 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement System holds 8,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council invested 0.05% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Bridgewater Assocs LP invested in 0.01% or 26,191 shares. 22,365 are held by Cadence Capital Management Lc.