American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose While Wealthquest Cut Holding; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 26,066 shares to 40,395 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

