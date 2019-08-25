American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Holding; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Management Trimmed Its Position by $313,170

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 2,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 404,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62M, down from 406,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 146,829 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 16 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cibc World Markets accumulated 0% or 9,650 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 11,983 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 116,299 shares. Nordea Investment owns 421,064 shares. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gemmer Asset Llc stated it has 146 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 934,019 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 161,500 shares. Horan Cap Limited Co owns 12,732 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 295,611 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.15 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

