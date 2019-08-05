American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Its Holding; As Coca Cola (KO) Stock Price Rose, Murphy Capital Management Cut Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 7,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 120,941 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 128,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.62M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 72,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 75,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 133,732 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 390,706 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Company reported 140,289 shares. 26,793 are held by Btr Capital Management. Daiwa Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 234,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 5.18M shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 5,696 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pacific Glob Management holds 1.11% or 106,905 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 2.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Violich Capital Mgmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 25,608 shares. 93,400 are held by Andra Ap. Oak Ridge Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 291,421 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 70,060 shares to 834,560 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 109,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jun 17, 2019 – American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 392 shares. 91,847 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Pitcairn owns 4,671 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 226,856 were reported by Pennsylvania Company. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 6,694 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Limited holds 0.25% or 14,000 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp Inc stated it has 858,758 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 146,307 shares. Regions Finance, a Alabama-based fund reported 249 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 24,060 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 35,808 are held by Fjarde Ap. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).