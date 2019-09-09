American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Stake by $11.57 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 136,666 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 2.83 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares to 328,816 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 56 shares. Hamel owns 5,725 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,608 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 158,027 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 51,927 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 77,635 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. Viking Fund Management Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,500 shares. Cumberland Advsr stated it has 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blackhill invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $170.61 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.