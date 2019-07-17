American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Its Stake by $42.25 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Has Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 279.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 92,497 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 6774.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 223,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 5,180 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 2,180 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 14,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Security Natl Company accumulated 225 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 152,171 shares. Evergreen Limited Company has 3,196 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 47,820 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 722,214 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset accumulated 96,400 shares. 12,300 were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt Lc.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 63,177 shares to 4,316 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 42,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,095 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Drexel Morgan & Communications invested in 8,606 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Portland Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 4,478 shares. Kings Point Management holds 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 400 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 7,980 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,394 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 101,301 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 656,783 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department accumulated 0.01% or 1,230 shares. Goodman Financial Corp has invested 2.93% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Profund Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 434,164 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.33% or 360,740 shares. Moreover, American Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.34% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.95M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Denali Lc has invested 1.56% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,673 shares to 66,117 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,139 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).