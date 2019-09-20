American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) Holder First Business Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 363,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 386,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in First Business Financial Servi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 25,039 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIZ News: 07/05/2018 – First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. Financial Services Conference in Denver; 26/04/2018 – First Business Fincl Svcs 1Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Business Financial Services , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIZ); 13/03/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FBIZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 13/03/2018 FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 297,181 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Analysts await First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. FBIZ’s profit will be $4.50 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by First Business Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold FBIZ shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 4.89 million shares or 1.48% more from 4.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

