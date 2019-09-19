American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Cape Ann Savings Bank Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $399,319

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $221.07. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 131,824 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $520.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 161,509 shares to 242,472 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

