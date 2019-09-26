American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $11.70 Million; Share Price Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 11.92 million shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 183,309 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,922 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 865,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 71,978 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 303 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 20,990 shares. 5,208 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 92,157 shares. Btim reported 66,820 shares. 18,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,435 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Incorporated has 0.58% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2.81M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 368,846 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 75,715 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 4,821 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 170,834 shares.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $520.63M US Long portfolio

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $58.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited accumulated 0.84% or 234,125 shares. 91,303 were reported by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.08% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 716 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 385 shares. Aureus Asset Lc holds 0.13% or 26,596 shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Commerce has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 16.70M are owned by Invesco Limited. Grand Jean Mngmt owns 4.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 259,502 shares. & Management accumulated 1,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Ltd has invested 0.62% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 782,874 were accumulated by St James Investment Limited Liability. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).