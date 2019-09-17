American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Burney Co Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Energy Income Partners Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 465,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 957,715 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.98M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.93M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Burney Co decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 54,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 58,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 438,734 shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 213,626 shares to 6.79M shares, valued at $244.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 182,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 6,179 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 9,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 133,798 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,670 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.08% or 189,328 shares. Noven Fin Group Inc accumulated 3,460 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 5,559 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 11,037 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 73,401 shares. Asset Management accumulated 34,571 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,401 shares. 3,200 were reported by Hudock Gru Lc. Fiduciary invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 73,992 shares. Citigroup has 780,723 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.86 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,545 shares to 194,972 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. American Financial Group 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan invested in 2.67 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 49,634 shares. Enterprise Svcs has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Qs Investors has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 1,428 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 194,448 shares. 4,821 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Prudential Pcl holds 147,600 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,177 shares. Aqr Ltd Co stated it has 692,200 shares.