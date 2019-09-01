American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Holding by $469,536 as Stock Price Rose; Capital Returns Management Upped Its Holding in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) by $4.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 33,132 shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 1Q Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 06/03/2018 – VP Nigut Disposes 358 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – QTRLY REV $168.8 MLN VS $156.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE EMCI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPER SHR $1.10 TO $1.30; 06/03/2018 – VP Phillips Disposes 329 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 20/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – D–Dell EMC VCE vBlock Premium Maintenance Support – 36C10B18Q27243; 16/05/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 4,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 6,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 10,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 211,897 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 3,116 are owned by Capital Returns Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 11,772 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 6,265 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 8,806 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,228 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Ser holds 1,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 12,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 157,175 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 2.46 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 2,718 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 35,808 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,115 shares to 28,981 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 278,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank owns 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 17,650 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 88,624 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 217,054 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 413,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Force Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,010 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 13,415 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 2,625 shares. 54,683 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 5,643 shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 19,300 shares.