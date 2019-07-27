American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Royal London Asset Management LTD Lifted Position in Trimble (TRMB) by $263.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.67. About 358,175 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 6,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 805,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54B, up from 799,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 788,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.17 million for 12.83 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 329,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 150,787 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Raymond James & Assoc reported 8,806 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,200 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Btim owns 66,563 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pnc Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,841 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amp Limited holds 38,724 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Com has 420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 243,821 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 350,782 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 63,281 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Agf Invs holds 101,216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 133,748 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 36,455 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 27,212 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 32,870 shares stake. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.54% or 598,961 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. JOHANSSON ULF J had sold 85,000 shares worth $3.23M. BERGLUND STEVEN W sold $14.40M worth of stock.