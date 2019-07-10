American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Position by $11.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Newtyn Management Position in Recro Pharma (REPH) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 164,514 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.4. About 321,049 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.17 million for 13.04 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group Management to Participate in the Buckingham Research Group 2018 Insurance/Reinsurance Conference – Business Wire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of UnitedHealth Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4,005 shares. Zebra Management Lc has invested 0.18% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Richard Bernstein Ltd owns 0.05% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 16,939 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.40M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 22,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd reported 1.95% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 154 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). D E Shaw And Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 88 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 4,169 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 2,179 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 146 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs stated it has 32,731 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 65,917 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 3,093 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 1.12 million shares. Advisory Net Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 555 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 47,682 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Broadfin Lc has invested 2.31% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Essex Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 64,300 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP owns 950,874 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,086 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 560 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 57,864 shares.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recro Pharma Announces Five-Year Manufacturing and Supply Agreement Between Novartis and Recro Gainesville – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Small Drug Stocks Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Encouraging – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma Announces New IV Meloxicam Data Publication in the Journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc (Put) by 867,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).