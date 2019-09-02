American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) Stock Price Declined While Novare Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 219,647 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (MSM) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 49,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 474,897 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 205,908 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 4,671 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 6,399 are held by Verity & Verity Ltd. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 46,559 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 793 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 329,690 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Virtu Fincl Limited holds 2,467 shares. 4,169 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 27,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mason Street Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,520 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.39M for 12.94 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

