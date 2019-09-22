American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Holding; As Washington Federal (WAFD) Shares Rose, Lsv Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.40 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 437,685 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 41,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.43 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 429,662 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ltd Co reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 3,300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 108,764 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Security Tru has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 30,336 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 4,821 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 48,086 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Signaturefd Ltd owns 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,177 were reported by Atria Investments Llc. Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Shell Asset has 0.16% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 70,496 shares. Veritable Lp has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WAFD shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 97,566 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 62,049 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 18,051 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 6,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 580,182 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). First Tru Lp stated it has 1.14 million shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 13,785 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 86,147 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 43,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 20,600 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 115,400 shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $90.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 978,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99M shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).