American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Applied Materials (AMAT) Position Has Increased by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 2.42M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 139,255 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,018 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11,855 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 146,307 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Security National holds 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 225 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 310 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 2,700 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 152,171 shares. World Asset has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,907 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Gru Inc has 0.05% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 2,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability owns 120,713 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Da Davidson reported 92,738 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y holds 2.31% or 51,825 shares. Regions has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 84,691 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 59,058 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 27,661 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 1,408 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Co has invested 1.72% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clean Yield Gru stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 101,660 were reported by Cipher Capital L P. Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Regent Management Lc stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Praesidium Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.67 million shares. Cetera Limited Liability Co reported 8,829 shares.