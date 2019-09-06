American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Stake by $11.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Anthem Common Stock Usd0.01 (ANTM) Holding Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 383,233 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Anthem Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (ANTM) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Anthem Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77M shares traded or 99.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) by 234,386 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:AR) by 373,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp holds 2,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 281,367 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Swiss National Bank reported 252,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 190,833 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 475,472 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 46,176 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 93,223 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.4% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Leavell Investment invested in 7,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,636 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 786,507 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Neuberger Berman Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,124 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 66,320 shares.