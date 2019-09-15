American Financial Group Upped Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

American Financial Group Inc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 366,945 shares with $37.06M value, up from 336,945 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 368,097 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 94 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 86 decreased and sold their holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The funds in our database now have: 98.51 million shares, down from 102.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 57 Increased: 70 New Position: 24.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group Inc has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 20.39% above currents $102.17 stock price. Nexstar Media Group Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 97,636 shares. 22,229 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The California-based Private Management Gru Incorporated has invested 1.24% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Hldg Ag has 10,509 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.05% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 127,100 shares. Epoch Prtn invested in 0.04% or 78,404 shares. Cardinal Limited Liability Company Ct reported 297,326 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 249,056 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 13,710 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei holds 0% or 13,012 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,197 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,000 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $47.80 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.