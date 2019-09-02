American Financial Group Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake; Crown Crafts Has 1.3 Sentiment

Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased their stakes in Crown Crafts Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.73 million shares, down from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crown Crafts Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

American Financial Group Inc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 160,000 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 320,000 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board

The stock increased 3.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 869 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) has declined 15.60% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. for 193,715 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 813,436 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 95,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,165 shares.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $55.08 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

Analysts await Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CRWS’s profit will be $1.74M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Crafts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 907,219 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 38,157 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 15,377 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Lc has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 60,043 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 61,912 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 559,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 6,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 1.89% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 4,346 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 148,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 45,201 shares. 4,821 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Alliancebernstein LP reported 52,433 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.20% below currents $25.53 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15.